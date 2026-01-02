Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. The Newark, New Jersey native is moving on from the Bulldogs.

Daniels played high school football at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 272 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The offensive lineman was recruited by a number of big-time programs, including his home-state school of Rutgers. Penn State, Texas and Florida State were also interested, but Georgia eventually won out. It didn’t last long, though.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Along with Daniels, running back Roderick Robinson II is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have 2 years of eligibility remaining, with a possible medical redshirt on the horizon.

He’s spent the last three seasons in Athens. Over that time, Robinson II scored three touchdowns, including one in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama in December.

Robinson II played high school football at Lincoln (San Diego, CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 152 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.