Georgia redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll have two years of collegiate eligibility wherever he lands.

Meriweather appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons in Athens, including 12 this past season as a key reserve offensive lineman. Meriweather also appeared in three games in 2024 as a redshirt freshman against Clemson, Tennessee Tech and UMass.

The 6-foot-7 and 305-pound Meriweather signed with the Bulldogs as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Brunswick (Ga.) High, where he was ranked as the No. 38 offensive tackle, the No. 62 player out of Georgia and the No. 629 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Meriweather is the 14th Georgia player to enter the portal since the two-week window opened Jan. 2nd, and third offensive lineman, joining fellow offensive tackles Nyler Daniels and Bo Hughley, the latter of whom committed to Colorado on Monday. Meriweather followed Bulldogs cornerback Dominick Kelly into the portal after the now-former UGA defensive back entered on Wednesday.

Georgia‘s 2025 season officially came to an end following a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Bulldogs held a 24-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Rebels 20-10 in the final quarter. After winning back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022, Georgia is 0-2 in its last two College Football Playoff games.

Georgia CB Dominick Kelly enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia freshman cornerback Dominick Kelly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

In his lone season in Athens, Kelly recorded three tackles and three pass deflections. He appeared in eight games.

Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Kelly was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 385 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 39 cornerback in his class and the No. 51 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from IMG Academy.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.