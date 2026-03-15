The first weekend of SEC play did not disappoint. Certainly not for the Georgia Bulldogs, who saw the series against the Tennessee Volunteers end on an absolutely remarkable play.

Leading 8-6 going into the ninth inning, things got a little nervy for Georgia when Tennessee first baseman Blake Grimmer hit a leadoff home run to left field to cut the deficit to just one at 8-7. That put the potential tying run at the plate.

But Georgia pitcher Caleb Jameson battled back to record a groundout and then a strikeout, putting two away and the Bulldogs just one out away from taking the series after splitting the first two games. Then he ran into trouble.

Tennessee catcher Levi Clark singled to get aboard, putting the potential winning run at the plate. Up stepped pinch hitter Stone Lawless. Georgia changed pitchers, going to Justin Byrd.

After Byrd threw a strike to put Lawless down in the count 0-1, Lawless saw a pitch he liked. He blasted it to left field, where it quickly carried toward the wall.

It appeared headed over. Then left fielder Cole Johnson leaped up and snagged it just over the wall, robbing the game-winning home run and giving Georgia the series win. You can check it out below.

OH MY GOD. GEORGIA ROBS THE GO AHEAD HR 🔥🔥🔥



Dawgs take the series from Tennessee pic.twitter.com/57Q1MThHvu — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 15, 2026

Tennessee won the opening game of the series 7-4. Brandon Arvidson was credited with the win for the Vols after throwing 4.1 innings in relief and allowing just two hits and two walks.

Georgia bounced back on Saturday to take Game 2 and even the series at one apiece. The Bulldogs won 4-2. Paul Farley was credited with the win on the mound after facing just one batter and recording an out. Georgia hit two home runs in the contest.

With two wins on the weekend, Georgia improved to 17-4 (2-1 SEC) on the season.