Georgia running back Roderick Robinson II is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have 2 years of eligibility remaining, with a possible medical redshirt on the horizon.

He’s spent the last three seasons in Athens. Over that time, Robinson II scored three touchdowns, including one in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama in December.

Robinson II played high school football at Lincoln (San Diego, CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 152 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on the Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Transfer Portal

Robinson II is one of the first to enter the portal at Georgia this season, but he’s not alone. In November, it was revealed that corner Daniel Harris intended to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. That came after three years spent in Athens.

Harris made 27 appearances, making a handful of starts in their secondary, over three seasons spent at Georgia. He finishes his career there with 30 tackles and three deflections for the Bulldogs. That includes seven tackles over eight games played in this year as a junior at UGA.

A Miami native, Harris played his high school football at Gulliver Prep. He was a Top-175 overall recruit there and rated as a four-star in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He also ranked as a Top-20 cornerback in the class and a Top-40 player out of the state of Florida.

That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Harris would then commit to Georgia, and signed on as part of the No. 2 class in the nation that year per Rivals’ 2023 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.