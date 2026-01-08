Georgia safety Adrian Maddox plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news.

Maddox is seeking his fourth and final program for his fifth year of eligibility. Maddox’s career began at Alabama State, where he recorded 70 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, across his freshman and sophomore seasons. He then transferred to UAB for his junior season, where he totaled 44 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The Conyers, GA native transferred to Georgia for his senior season, but played in just three games to preserve a fifth and final year of eligibility. For the Bulldogs, Maddox made just four tackles.

Georgia‘s 2025 season officially came to an end following a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Bulldogs held a 24-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Rebels 20-10 in the final quarter. After winning back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022, Georgia is 0-2 in its last two College Football Playoff games.

“It was a back-and-forth game. It was an incredible college football game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said postgame. “It’s what the CFP was built for. To have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one. Back and forth, back and forth. Plays being made all over.

“Lot of credit to Ole Miss and the defensive adjustments they made. They were much better, physical, and tougher on defense. That created some problems for us, and their quarterback (Trinidad Chambliss) is just incredible. He did an unbelievable job of not giving up sacks and making plays with his legs. They made more plays than we did.”

Georgia’s Transfer Portal departures

Adrian Maddox is now the 11th Georgia player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

