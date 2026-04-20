The Georgia Bulldogs have signed Brady Dunlap out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Dunlap was previously scheduled to travel out West to play for UCSB. Instead, Georgia is able to bring him into the program ahead of the 2026-2027 season. A big win for head coach Mike White at this point of the cycle.

Dunlap will arrive in Athens by the way of Saint Louis. He was a key contributor for the Billikins last year, playing in 34 games. However, the role Dunlap developed did come off the bench, as there were only two starts. Still, Dunlap’s 17 minutes per game were the most of his career.

Production then followed as a result of the opportunity. Dunlap averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and just under an assist. Shooting numbers are likely what drew Georgia to sign Dunlap out of the portal. On over three shots from deep a game, Dunlap made them at a 45.1% clip.

Georgia will be acquiring someone that the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings slotted as a three-star prospect. Dunlap is the No. 324 overall player to enter this cycle. When just looking at the small forward position, he sneaks into the top 50 at No. 49.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This will be the third school Dunlap has played for during his career. St. John’s is where the party got started. The Red Storms signed him as a three-star prospect out of Studio City (CA) Harvard-Westlake in the 2023 recruiting class. Dunlap was the No. 151 overall player per the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Georgia coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances

White was brought to Athens with the goal of getting the program into the postseason more often than not. Thus far, his work has been quite successful. Georgia is fresh off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2001 and 2002. Sure, the Bulldogs are still looking for wins but progress is being made.

Adding players like Dunlap only helps the cause moving forward. White will continue to have a roster capable of competing both on the national stage and inside a tough SEC.