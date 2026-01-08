Georgia's Somto Cyril reacts to facing racial slurs, threats in wake of ejection from Florida game

The seedier side of fandom and sports betting continues to rear its ugly head, this time directed at Georgia big man Somto Cyril. Cyril was ejected from a game against Florida on Tuesday night after throwing a forearm at an opposing player.

In the days since, he’s been the target of social media users frustrated with his mistake, he said. He’s even “received threats and hateful messages.”

He took to Instagram to address some of the hate he has faced. He shared a screenshot of one message with both a racial slur and a physical threat, accompanying it with a lengthy message.

“I’m never the type to run to social media to cry for help or attention, but some things need to be addressed,” Somto Cyril wrote. “Aside from being an athlete, I am a human being first. I have a life, passions, family, and friends who care about me as a person, not just for what I do on the court.

“As athletes, we are often held to an unrealistic standard of perfection — no mistakes, no excuses, no room to be human. We are expected to perform at a high level at all times while carrying pressures that most people never see. But the truth is, we are human just like everyone else. We make mistakes, we learn from them, we regret some decisions, and we grow through others.”

Somto Cyril was tossed from the Florida game with 10:14 remaining in the first half. He appeared to lose his balance going for a rebound.

When he came up, he came up swinging. He made contact with Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu with a forearm in the neck, and officials would review the contact and deem it a Flagrant 2, worthy of an ejection.

Florida would go on to win 92-77. It snapped a seven-game Georgia win streak, much to the dismay of Bulldogs fans. And others who apparently had money riding on the outcome.

“Recently, I received threats and hateful messages,” Somto Cyril wrote. “That goes far beyond sports and competition and should never be normalized or dismissed. Situations like this are not talked about enough, yet many athletes experience them quietly. Our mental health, safety, and overall well-being matter just as much as our performance.

“I will continue to use my platform to shed light on situations like these, not only for myself but for my fellow athletes who may feel unheard or afraid to speak up. Our lives, dignity, and safety are worth more than any game, stat, or sport.”

Somto Cyril is one of Georgia’s top players. He leads the team in rebounding (6.1 RPG) and blocks (2.7 BPG), while ranking fourth on the team in scoring (9.5 PPG).