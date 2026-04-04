Georgia women’s basketball and head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson have mutually agreed to part ways, the program announced on Saturday. She finished 69-59 record in four seasons as head coach.

The decision comes despite Georgia making the NCAA Tournament this past season for the first time since 2022-23, her first season at the helm. They finished 22-10 and were ranked as high as No. 22 in the polls, earning a No. 7 seed before losing in the first round.

“We would like to thank Coach ABE for her leadership and wish her well moving forward,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said via release. “We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success.

“We have an outstanding group of alumni and a dedicated fan base. Our search for a new head coach will focus on someone who will carry on this legacy and connect with our student-athletes, alumni and supporters in an impactful way.”

Per the release, Georgia’s search for a new head coach will begin immediately. The decision to part ways comes at an interesting time, too, as the NCAA transfer portal opens on Monday, April 6 — the day after the national championship game between South Carolina and UCLA.

Abrahamson-Henderson was a player at Georgia from 1986 to 1988 before transferring to Iowa. Georgia was her fourth head coaching gig with previous stops at Missouri State, Albany and UCF. She’s also been an assistant at Indiana, Washington, Michigan State and Iowa State, among others. Abrahamson-Henderson has compiled a 440–216 (.671) record as a head coach as well.

This marks the third time in 11 seasons that Georgia will be looking for a new women’s basketball coach. Abrahamson-Henderson spent four seasons at the helm, taking over for Joni Taylor. Taylor was UGA’s coach from 2015 to 2022 and made the NCAA Tournament four times in that span. She’s now the head coach at Texas A&M.