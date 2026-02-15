Georgia is working to hire West Virginia‘s Larry Knights as its outside linebackers coach, On3 has learned. Knight joined the Mountaineer football staff last month as the edges/pass rush specialist.

Last season, Knight served as the defensive ends coach and run game coordinator at Arkansas State. There, the Red Wolves won seven games and finished second in the the Sun Belt Conference Western Division.

Under his guidance, Arkansas State’s defensive front was responsible for 39 sacks on the season. Tying for first place among the Sun Belt conference, their 3.0 sacks per game averages ranked No. 6 nationally. In one game alone, Knight’s defensive front accounted for a whopping nine sacks.

In turn, three of Arkansas State pass rushers ranked in the top seven sack leaders in the Sun Belt Conference. All four defensive linemen earned Sun Belt Conference All-League honors for their efforts last season.

Prior to Arkansas State, Knight was the defensive line coach at Temple from 2023-24 in his second stint with the program. Knight also worked with the Green Bay Packers in the spring of 2025 through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which is implemented gain exposure to NFL training camps and offseason workout programs.

He’s also had stints with Georgia State as outside linebackers coach from 2015-16, Temple from 2017-19 in multiple positions including outside linebackers coach and defensive recruiting coordinator, among others. He moved on to become the defensive line and defensive recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech from 2019-22.

Knight began his career as a graduate assistant for Cincinnati in 2011. He moved on to be a a defensive graduate assistant and defensive quality control coach at Tennessee from 2013-15 and for one season spent time as a a defensive line intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

Larry Knight is a 2010 graduate of Central Michigan and a native of Augusta, Georgia. Knight was a four-year letter-winner for the Chippewas at DE and an all-league performance in 2009 in the MAC. He helped lead CMU to three conference championships during his career.