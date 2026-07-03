Greg McElroy makes case for, against Georgia being college football’s preseason No. 1

Georgia has become one of the most consistent programs in college football under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back SEC championships, reached the College Football Playoff five consecutive seasons and continue to reload their roster year after year.

That consistency has Georgia firmly in the conversation for the preseason No. 1 ranking entering the 2026 season. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the Bulldogs possess one of the highest floors in the country, but he also pointed to a lingering issue that has prevented Georgia from making another national championship run in recent seasons.

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During the latest episode of Always College Football, McElroy explained both the strengths and concerns surrounding the Bulldogs heading into the fall. For McElroy, Georgia’s biggest advantage is something few programs can match.

“The Georgia Bulldogs. This is the program that never really goes away,” McElroy said. “Now, the case for Georgia is stability, in a sport that has none.”

That stability begins with Smart, who enters his 11th season in Athens while bringing back both coordinators and returning starting quarterback Gunner Stockton: “I mean, Kirby Smart has been there for 11 years,” McElroy added. “You bring back both coordinators. You bring back quarterback Gunner Stockton in Year 2 as a starter where he completed nearly 70 percent of his throws.”

McElroy also praised Stockton’s ability to protect the football while contributing as a runner: “He took care of the football,” McElroy explained. “He was also terrific, scoring 10 touchdowns with his legs.”

The veteran analyst believes Georgia’s identity remains largely unchanged, and that’s exactly why the Bulldogs continue to contend every season: “When you watch Georgia, you see the same thing every year,” McElroy delineated. “They run it, they stop the run, they don’t beat themselves and they’re super physical.”

Regardless, defense remains the foundation of Georgia’s success. McElroy pointed to the Bulldogs returning one of the nation’s most experienced defenses while noting that elite defense has become the common denominator among recent national champions.

“A defense that ranks in the top five nationally in returning production,” McElroy pointed out. “Remember this lesson, the last three champions, they all won with what? Elite defense. Well, defense and Georgia are synonymous.”

Georgia’s recent résumé only strengthens the argument: “They’ve won back-to-back SEC championships,” McElroy said. “They are a Playoff mainstay. They’ve made the playoffs for the last five years.”

Still, McElroy believes one question continues to follow Georgia into every postseason: “The case against? It’s the same splinter that’s been in Georgia’s paw for maybe the last three years,” McElroy said. “Since they have struggled to get through that first playoff game.”

The Bulldogs have been eliminated in the CFP quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons and have not won a playoff game in three consecutive years: “When you watch the tape, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly why,” McElroy said. “Some people will say offense.”

Evidently, McElroy believes Georgia’s offense must become more explosive if the Bulldogs hope to get over the hump: “We know that Gunner Stockton is super efficient,” he said. “We know he’s super careful. But being careful isn’t necessarily enough all the time.”

Adding to that concern is a receiving corps that has more questions than previous Georgia teams: “Now that Georgia has lost a couple of really quality pieces at wide receiver, you have a quarterback that’s gonna need to be a little more explosive,” McElroy said. “Throwing into a receiver room that is maybe a little thinner and maybe a little bit more of an unknown.”

He also noted Stockton dealt with some injuries during the spring, and that could be a hiccup. Still, McElroy remains confident Georgia’s defense will once again be among the nation’s best: “We know the defense is gonna be there,” McElroy said. “The defense is always there.”

Ultimately, McElroy believes Georgia remains one of the safest bets in college football. Even if he sees slightly more upside elsewhere.

“So here’s the verdict on the Dogs,” McElroy concluded. “They are the safest floor in college football. While maybe their ceiling is slightly lower than some of the teams that we’ve talked about already, they are still a machine that will keep getting to the dance and likely still being involved in the dance for the foreseeable future.”