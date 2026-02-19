Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was among a contingent of state representatives on hand to greet President Donald Trump after Air Force One touched down at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Floyd County ahead of Thursday night’s political rally in Rome.

Stockton, who is entering his second season as the Bulldogs’ starting QB, was joined by UGA legend and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, a former senate candidate and current U.S Ambassador to the Bahamas, and ex-Georgia senator and head of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler.

Check out the scene below:

Trump is making his first visit back to the state of Georgia since his 2025 re-election to promote his administration’s economic agenda. The rally is in the heart of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which is in the midst of early voting for a special election to replace former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stepped down at the beginning of the year following a falling out with the president.

As part of the visit, Trump was scheduled to visit The Varsity restaurant in Rome, participate in a podcast interview and tour a local factory before giving remarks about the economy and affordability. The rally is being held Thursday afternoon from the Coosa Steel Corporation located in Rome.