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Georgia Bulldogs Football

Ja'Marley Riddle arrest: Glynn County DA declines to prosecute Georgia DB on drug charges

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Alex Byington@_AlexByington
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Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Glynn County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Georgia defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle on two felony drug charges stemming from his May 8 arrest in Brunswick, according to court documents obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald. The DA’s office submitted dismissal paperwork to the Superior Court of Glynn County on Monday, July 6, per the ABH.

This report will be updated.

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