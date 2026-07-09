Georgia Bulldogs Football
Ja'Marley Riddle arrest: Glynn County DA declines to prosecute Georgia DB on drug charges
The Glynn County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Georgia defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle on two felony drug charges stemming from his May 8 arrest in Brunswick, according to court documents obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald. The DA’s office submitted dismissal paperwork to the Superior Court of Glynn County on Monday, July 6, per the ABH.
This report will be updated.