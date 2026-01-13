Around a week before the national championship, debates about where conferences stand in college football rage on. FOX’s Joel Klatt is certainly in the middle of the discussion. And when talking about where the SEC currently stands, he looked at the idea of Georgia‘s Kirby Smart still being considered the best head coach in the sport.

“No, he’s not,” Klatt said. “He hasn’t even played in the final four the last three years. With good teams, by the way. In some cases, based on the composite, the most talented team.”

Georgia has lost in the Sugar Bowl in back-to-back seasons in similar situations. Fresh off SEC Championship victories, an at-large team has come to New Orleans and beaten the Bulldogs. This year saw Ole Miss take the honor after previously being Notre Dame. Certainly not what Smart wanted — because as Klatt mentioned, his roster was full of talent.

Has Curt Cignetti passed Kirby Smart as CFB's best head coach?



Still, fans in Athens would go to bat for their guy, who won two national championships in 2021 and 2022. And while the College Football Playoff outings have not been great, Georgia still holds a record of 36-6 over those last three seasons. Half of those come from the postseason, if you include the 2023 SEC Championship loss to Alabama, leaving UGA out of the then-four-team CFP.

Klatt then broke down what Curt Cignetti has been doing at Indiana over the last two seasons. “More with less” is the term he went with, only losing twice with a group of players not meeting up to the blue-chip ratio standard.

But overall, the FOX analyst’s point revolves around the SEC over recent seasons. He says the narrative of the conference being a “gauntlet” should be dead. Results in the College Football Playoff and other bowl games have just not been good enough.

“This narrative that the SEC is, somehow, vastly superior than the rest of college football,” Klatt began. “That’s dead. I mean, as dead as it could be. This idea of the gauntlet of the SEC — dead. At least, it should be. Some might hold onto it. They might hold onto it falsely.”

Indiana getting over the finish line vs. Miami would make it three national championships in as many seasons for the Big Ten. Michigan got the party started, only for Ohio State to put together a magical run last season. Klatt sees a changing of the guard without there being much of a debate.