Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell has signed with Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Dowdell spent the last year with the Wildcats.

He originally enrolled at Oregon in 2023, where he played in six games. Then, Dowdell headed to Nebraska for his sophomore season in 2024. He later transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Dante Dowdell has been productive everywhere he’s gone. Even in those six games for Oregon as a freshman he logged 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

At Nebraska, Dowdell’s output went up quite a bit. In his lone year with the Cornhuskers, Dowdell piled up 614 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also began to get involved as a pass-catcher, recording seven catches for 21 yards.

That type of contribution would continue at Kentucky this season. The talented running back notched 560 yards rushing and three scores, while also tallying seven catches for 50 yards.

In total in his career, Dante Dowdell has racked up 1,264 yards rushing and 16 scores. Georgia will be hoping that potential carries over once again through another transfer.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon, Dante Dowdell was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 139 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Mississippi, hailing from Picayune (MS) Picayune Memorial.

Dante Dowdell in, Elo Modozie on the way out

While Georgia hasn’t had quite as much movement in the transfer portal as some other teams, the Bulldogs have still had to contend with some departures. That’s why key additions like Dante Dowdell have been so important.

Georgia junior EDGE rusher Elo Modozie plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He will have a do not contact tag when he enters.

Modozie recorded 41 tackles and 7.5 sacks at Army prior to transferring to Georgia last offseason. His tenure in Athens didn’t quite work out, as he recorded just eight tackles across five games.

