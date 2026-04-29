Kirby Smart addresses Georgia expectations after playoff exits: 'I don't let the pressure get to me'

Kirby Smart brought Georgia to the top of the college football mountain in 2021 and 2022, winning back-to-back national championships. The past three years have failed to reach that level — a tall task, to be sure.

Georgia went 13-1 and narrowly missed the College Football Playoff in the final four-team edition of the playoff in 2023. It has lost in the quarterfinal round in each of the last two seasons, even after earning a first-round bye.

So is the pressure getting to Kirby Smart? Has he felt the itch from the fans?

“Oh I’m great. I think our fans are as excited as they can be,” Smart said Wednesday on The Paul Finebaum Show at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. “I don’t look at it as disappointment. When you lose games, yeah. Disappointment when you bow out of the playoffs first round, yeah. But when you look at the totality of the season and the totality of what we’ve done, the body of work, I don’t let my happiness be drawn on the cusp of all these people.”

Kirby Smart was blunt. He lives his life one day at a time.

“I’m here to play golf today,” he said. “Tomorrow I’m watching my son play in a state tennis tournament. And I’m going to worry about what I do the next day the next day. I don’t let the pressure get to me. Been doing it too long.”

Kirby Smart opens up on spring ball

So how does the two-time national champion feel about his current roster coming out of spring ball? Smart hit on an interesting dynamic that is beginning to evolve in the sport.

“Very pleased with our spring,” Smart said. “We got after it, like everybody does. I think everybody’s kind of trying to find their way between this balance of, ‘Do I actually tackle, do we actually risk an injury of a kid that makes that much money?’ So there’s a little bit more pro mentality, a little less college as a development ground for the NFL and developing young men. A lot of guys are starting to protect their players, and you have to be smart about how you practice.”

That said, Kirby Smart knows what it takes to win on SEC Saturdays. He knows what it takes in the playoffs.

So protecting players? Maybe a little. But only a little.

“We try to do more of that, but we know that our identity comes from physicality,” he said. “So we have to do that.”