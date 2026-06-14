Kirby Smart reveals what makes Georgia baseball CWS contenders, similar to past national champs in football

The Georgia baseball team moved into the winner’s bracket in Omaha at the College World Series on Saturday, courtesy of a 7-1 win over Texas. And it did so with a special guest in the house: football coach Kirby Smart.

Smart sees some signs that this team is poised to win it all. And he’d know a thing or two about that as a two-time national champion.

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“They win games different ways, right?” Smart said in an interview with Michella Chester. “A lot of different guys have stepped up. They’ve had low-scoring games, high-scoring games. They’re obviously powerful. But they’re resilient. They have this way about them that every guy kind of has the other guys’ back. And I think Wes (Johnson) just lets them play.”

Like Kirby Smart, Wes Johnson seems to be pressing all the right buttons with his team. Georgia has won its last nine games and 20 of its last 21.

The team has yet to drop a contest in postseason play. That’s why there are hordes of Bulldogs fans in Omaha… they can sense what could be on the horizon.

“It’s been a long time and we’re excited,” Kirby Smart said. “So many Dawg fans, so many players that have played, as you know, that love this place. And everybody’s turned out to watch it.

“It’s electric. I mean this game, three versus six. I didn’t realize how great this stadium was. There’s not a bad seat in the house, so it’s packed too.”

Kirby Smart has even had a piece of advice for Johnson and his squad as they get started out in Omaha. Not a bad place to turn if you’re a coach seeking a national title.

“I texted with Wes today and I told him, I said, ‘Cut ’em loose, man,'” Smart said. “‘You’ve got a loose team, let ’em play loose, let ’em go out and cut it loose and go be themselves. Because what they are is good enough.'”

That certainly appears to be the case so far. Next up for Georgia is a showdown with red-hot Oklahoma on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Kirby Smart and the rest of the Georgia faithful will surely be tuned in.