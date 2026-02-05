Georgia freshman defensive lineman London Seymour was arrested last week on 11 counts of second-degree criminal property damage, per Athens-Clarke County jail record.

He was booked on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 9:44 p.m and was released after posting bond at 10:57 p.m. Seymour played in one game for the Bulldogs as a true freshman this past season.

London Seymour is the son of Georgia legend Richard Seymour. Richard Seymour was the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft before being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.