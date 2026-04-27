Longtime Georgia announcer Scott Howard addresses shakeup to football radio broadcast

Georgia‘s athletic association announced a huge shakeup to its football game radio broadcasts on Friday, with Jeff Dantzler and former All-American offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb set to take over Georgia Bulldog Radio Network broadcast duties beginning with the upcoming 2026 season.

That decision caught many Bulldogs fans by surprise, including, apparently, the longtime play-by-play voice of Georgia football and men’s basketball himself, Scott Howard. Howard, who has served as the loyal voice of Bulldogs football games for the past 18 years and has been a part of the broadcast crew for even longer, will continue his role with men’s basketball, along with other projects, the school announced.

“Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchcomb and D.J. Shockley share a tremendous passion for the University of Georgia,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “We look forward to many more iconic calls as they bring to life exceptional moments in Georgia Bulldogs history. We also thank Scott Howard for his nearly four decades of work for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, and we are thrilled he is staying on as our men’s basketball announcer.”

Still, Howard made it clear the football shakeup wasn’t his decision in a social media post Friday evening. Howard has been part of the Bulldogs’ football game broadcasts since 1993, when he first joined the original Voice of Georgia football, Larry Munson, as a color analyst. Howard then replaced Munson as the program’s primary play-by-play voice when the late legend retired in 2008.

“Thank you to everyone for all the messages. Didn’t know that many people had my number,” Howard wrote from his X/Twitter account with the handle @UGAVoice. “Just to clear up any confusion, respectfully, it was not my decision to step away from the football broadcast.”

Of course, Dantzler isn’t an unfamiliar figure to Bulldogs fans as the voice of Georgia baseball radio broadcasts since 1995. He’s also called Georgia women’s basketball games for the past 32 years. Dantzler also took to social media Sunday to thank well-wishers.

“I would like to thank everyone for the kind words, congratulatory messages, and tremendous encouragement, it is absolutely overwhelming,” Dantzler wrote Sunday on X/Twitter. “This is a dream come true, the honor and responsibility of a lifetime. Thank you. Bulldog Nation, I love you. Thank you. Go Dawgs!”

Along with Dantzler replacing Howard as Georgia football’s play-by-play voice, Stinchcomb takes over the color analyst role held by Josh Brock during the 2025 season, while former Bulldogs All-SEC quarterback D.J. Shockley will maintain his sideline reporting duties, a role he’s held since 2021.

Stinchcomb was a two-time All-SEC selection during his time anchoring Georgia’s offensive line between 1998-2002 under former head coach Mark Richt. Stinchcomb then spent seven years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2010 after winning Super Bowl XLIV.