Georgia basketball coach Mike White has his team headed for a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. And he has earned both a raise and a contract extension as a result of his success in Athens.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported news of the raise and extension on Tuesday afternoon after the program responded to an open records request. White will receive a $200,000 bump this season, to $3.91 million annually.

Meanwhile, his contact has been extended through the 2030-31 season, the Banner-Herald reports. He is set to make $4.41 million in the final year of the agreement, with his current salary set to escalate by $100,000 per year through the life of the deal.

The contract agreement reported on by the Banner-Herald also reveals the buyout figures for Mike White. Those are included below.

Buyout if Mike White Leaves

Before end of 2025-26: $10 million

After 2025-26, before 2026-27: $8 million

After 2026-27, before 2027-28: $6.5 million

After 2027-28, before 2028-29: $5 million

After 2028-29, before 2030-31: $3.5 million

Buyout if Georgia fires Mike White (without cause)

Before end of 2026-27: 75% through length of deal

After 2026-27, before 2029-30: 40% through length of deal

After 2029-30: 75% of final year

Georgia has certainly been more competitive as a program under Mike White. As noted, the team is in line for a second straight NCAA Tournament berth this season.

Prior to White’s arrival, the program had only gone to NCAA Tournaments in back-to-back years three times in its history. The last time it happened was in 2001 and 2002.

Suffice it to say, things are on the upswing in Athens. Mike White and his Georgia team recently snapped a three-game losing skid and will look to notch a marquee win on Wednesday night when it hosts defending national champion Florida at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.