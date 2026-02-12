Georgia‘s disappointing stretch of basketball continued Wednesday night with a 86-66 blowout loss to No. 14 Florida. Across two games against their bitter rival this season, the Bulldogs were outscored 178-143. They have now lost four of their last five games since rising to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Rankings.

Due to this slide, Georgia has fallen to ‘Last four byes’ in On3’s latest Bracketology. The Bulldogs are seeking back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2001-02. Although things are not looking great right now, head coach Mike White claimed it’s ‘not time to freak out’ postgame.

“We were coming off a win, and we just got beat by a team that’s playing as well as most teams in the country. It’s not time to freak out,” White said. “It’s not like we played out of character. Again, heck, we played better on the defensive class than I would have anticipated. If you ask me before the game, if you go up nine offensive rebounds, you feel decent about being right there at the end. I would have felt good about it.”

Georgia has dropped four of its last five games

During this difficult stretch, three of Georgia‘s four losses have come by double-digits. The schedule doesn’t lighten up either, as the Bulldogs still have matchups against No. 25 Kentucky, Texas, No. 19 Vanderbilt, and Alabama remaining over the final seven regular season games. All four of these teams are currently projected inside the NCAA Tournament (On3).

Although the game Wednesday night was played its own home court, Georgia surrendered an immediate 10-0 run to Florida. Following the run, the Bulldogs were outscored by just six points over the remainder of the first half. However, this difficult start put them in a 16-point halftime deficit, which they were just never able to come back from. In four seasons under White, Georgia fell to 73-53 (25-40).

It’s way too early to count the Bulldogs out, as they still have four Quad 1 games remaining on their schedule. In eight such games this season, they are 3-5 with wins over No. 17 Arkansas, Missouri, and LSU. A win over Tennessee on Jan. 28 would have been massive for the resume, but Smurf Millender‘s layup trailing by three with hardly any time remaining in overtime sunk Georgia‘s chances of winning.

As Georgia heads down the final stretch, it is not a stretch to say that the Bulldogs should be treating every game like an NCAA Tournament game.