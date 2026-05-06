NFL insider predicts George Pickens will put massive pressure on Cowboys playing on franchise tag

In one of the bigger moves this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on receiver George Pickens. The move allowed Pickens to collect $27.3 million while also opening him up to a potential trade.

But the Cowboys have been blunt that they’re not interested in a trade. So what is the long-term future for the former Georgia product?

That’s a question that the NFL Network set out to answer. Senior writer Kevin Patra tackled the next move for the franchise-tagged players currently to see what their likely outcomes might be, George Pickens included.

His basic conclusion was simple. Status quo, essentially.

“Pickens lights it up again on the one-year tender, putting the pressure on the Cowboys next offseason,” Patra wrote in his insider piece.

In other words, Dallas would then have a decision to make after the 2026 season on George Pickens. Would the franchise, assuming he’s coming off a second superb season as Patra predicts, sign him to a long-term deal making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the sport?

Patra succinctly summed up what the franchise tag meant for Pickens. Essentially, it changed the game.

“The tag shifts the risk to Pickens,” Patra wrote. “An injury could wipe out his chance at potential long-term money. The positive is a solid one-year pay increase after making $6.752 million over the first four years of his career. If Pickens puts together another massive season in which he shows growth on and off the field, he could become the next $40 million receiver.”

George Pickens certainly made the most of his first season in Dallas. Playing alongside CeeDee Lamb, he racked up 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. All three figures were career highs.

Can he do it again and put the pressure on the Cowboys to sign him to a long-term, mega-money extension? 2026 will be a fascinating year for the 6-foot-3 receiver.