Oklahoma transfer defensive back Gentry Williams is committing to Georgia, On3 has learned. It’s an awesome addition to the Bulldogs secondary.

The rising senior cornerback will have one season of college eligibility remaining in Athens. Williams was limited to just six games in 2025 due to a lingering shoulder injury suffered in Week 8 against South Carolina and recently underwent season-ending surgery after missing the Sooners’ final six games, according to OU head coach Brent Venables.

There was hope Williams could recover late in the season, but he reinjured it in practice prior to Week 12’s Alabama game. That ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Williams is a former four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, where he ranked as the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, No. 9 cornerback and No. 78 player overall out of Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

The 5-foot-11 and 187-pound Williams tallied just 10 total tackles in six games this season, including one tackle for loss and two pass breakups prior to his shoulder injury. Williams decision to transfer didn’t come as much of a surprise after the redshirt junior participated in Senior Day festivities in the Sooners’ final game of the regular season against LSU.

Moreover, Williams was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 667 overall recruit, and the No. 54 overall safety available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell has signed with Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Dowdell spent the last year with the Wildcats.

He originally enrolled at Oregon in 2023, where he played in six games. Then, Dowdell headed to Nebraska for his sophomore season in 2024. He later transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Dante Dowdell has been productive everywhere he’s gone. Even in those six games for Oregon as a freshman he logged 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

At Nebraska, Dowdell’s output went up quite a bit. In his lone year with the Cornhuskers, Dowdell piled up 614 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also began to get involved as a pass-catcher, recording seven catches for 21 yards.

That type of contribution would continue at Kentucky this season. The talented running back notched 560 yards rushing and three scores, while also tallying seven catches for 50 yards.

In total in his career, Dante Dowdell has racked up 1,264 yards rushing and 16 scores. Georgia will be hoping that potential carries over once again through another transfer.