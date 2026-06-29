Oregon transfer UTL Naulivou Lauaki Jr. commits to Georgia

Oregon designated hitter/infielder/right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr. has found his next home via the NCAA Transfer Portal; On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He’s heading to Georgia.

He will be a welcome addition, as the redshirt freshman hit for a .321 average with 43 hits, seven doubles, 14 home runs, 37 RBI, a .370 OBP% and a .687 SLG% across 41 games (31 starts) this season. He is a native of Springville, Utah.

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The Ducks were one of four Big Ten programs in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, joined by No. 1 UCLA, No. 13 Nebraska, and USC. USC and Oregon advanced to Super Regional play in losing efforts, while UCLA and Nebraska were upset in their respective Regionals. Oregon finished the season with a 43-18 (20-10) record, but failed to reach Omaha for the first time since 1954.

In five NCAA Tournament games, Lauaki Jr. went 5-20 at the plate (.250) with two home runs and eight RBI. The 2026 Men’s College World Series did not feature a Big Ten program this season. UCLA played in Omaha last year, but could not return as the No. 1 overall national seed.

Lauaki Jr.’s loss is devastating for an Oregon program that was looking to finally break through to the Men’s College World Series next season. Under head coach Mark Wasikowski, Oregon has advanced to a Super Regional in three of the past four NCAA Tournaments. In seven seasons under Wasikowski’s guidance, the Ducks are 249-124 with six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.