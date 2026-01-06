Paul Finebaum reacts to Georgia falling in College Football Playoff again

Another College Football Playoff run has ended short of expectations for the Georgia Bulldogs. Longtime SEC analyst Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back when assessing what the loss means for the program’s recent résumé.

Appearing on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum expressed disbelief at Georgia’s latest postseason exit. Especially given how dominant the Bulldogs looked entering the Playoff.

“It’s fairly bewildering,” Finebaum stated. “They looked like the most dangerous team coming into the Playoff. I live in the SEC world. I don’t want to diminish winning a championship. Have you ever seen a program win two more hollow SEC titles than Georgia the last two years? They’ve amounted to nothing.

“Georgia fans are only saying, ‘Thank goodness for Ohio State,’ because otherwise we would be at the top of that food chain, in terms of underperforming. Georgia and Ohio State are the teams I thought would be playing for the national championship. That was going to be the game of the year in college football.”

As Finebaum pointed out, Georgia’s latest loss continues a surprising trend. After winning back-to-back national championships earlier in the decade, the Bulldogs have now gone three straight seasons without reaching the Final Four of the CFP.

For a program that has become the sport’s modern standard, the repeated shortcomings on the biggest stage have only amplified scrutiny. Still, inside the locker room, the tone remained far more measured.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who transferred from USC prior to the season, emphasized perspective following the loss: “Georgia’s always going to be a contender, to be able to compete with anybody in the country,” Branch said, via The Athletic. “There’s a lot of great teams in the country. Ole Miss is a great team, they went out there and played hard. But this culture is built on resiliency, always being able to bounce back.”

Branch, who came from a program that has yet to make the CFP in the Trojans, also pointed to the broader accomplishment of reaching the playoff field: “It’s a blessing to be able to get there,” Branch added.

“Obviously, you want to continue to keep going and want to go all the way through. But only 12 teams make it to this point. And we made it to the final eight. So out of everybody in the country, that’s a pretty big accomplishment, even though we didn’t come out with the W today.”

Even in defeat, Branch suggested the ending could fuel Georgia moving forward: “This is definitely going to be used as motivation for this program,” he explained. “That’s what this program is built on. We’re going to keep going no matter what.”

Whether that motivation translates into another championship run remains to be seen, but Finebaum’s comments underscore a growing reality. For Georgia, anything short of a national title now feels like a missed opportunity.