Paul Finebaum sees 'hollow feeling' around Georgia football

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum sensed a “hollow feeling” around Georgia following their early exit in the College Football Playoff. Despite winning the SEC and grabbing the No. 3 seed, Georgia lost in the Sugar Bowl for the second straight year, this time to Ole Miss, and went one-and-done in the 12-team bracket.

Kirby Smart is a two-time national championship-winning coach, but the Bulldogs have fallen short in the three years since winning their last one. Finebaum called this latest loss by Georgia haunting.

“I don’t want to come down too much on Kirby Smart, because I still believe very, very strongly in him,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “He’s got two SEC Championships in his back pocket the last two years, but the Sugar Bowl games are going to seriously affect him in that program. I didn’t think this was a perfect Georgia team, but they managed to win games, as we all know, but the way they lost that game, I think is going to haunt them and haunt Kirby Smart in the offseason.”

Georgia’s loss kind of got buried due to Ohio State getting knocked off by Miami and Alabama being in panic mode, at least the fans. But Georgia quietly went out to the upstart Ole Miss team that ended up being a play or two away from the national championship.

“Again, Ohio State was the bigger story, in my mind. Alabama got all the headlines, but the fact that Ohio State didn’t get out of Dallas on Wednesday was probably even more significant to me than Georgia. But it’s still a tough look,” Smart said. “Georgia fans can beat their chest and talk about ‘we still won two championships in ‘21 and ‘22,’ that’s great, but it just felt empty.

“And I don’t want to diminish the SEC Championship. That’s significant, but both of these last two years of winning the SEC Championship and then immediately losing the Sugar Bowl leave a rather hollow feeling about the Georgia program right now.”

Make no mistake, Georgia is still in a position to win a national title regularly. Smart is 117-21 in his career with the Bulldogs since 2016.

Winning back to back SEC Championships certainly helps too. But there’s no doubt another playoff hurdle to clear in order to climb the mountain once again.