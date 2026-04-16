Penn State transfer guard Freddie Dilione V has signed with Georgia. On3’s Joe Tipton first reported the news. Georgia marks Dilione V’s third program (second SEC program) in four seasons.

Across two seasons at Penn State, Dilione V averaged 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 63 games (43 starts). His career began at Tennessee, where he averaged just 1.7 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 rebounds in 18 games. Dilione V’s best game at Penn State came in a 93-85 loss to No. 5 Purdue on Jan. 10, in which he scored a career-high (tied) 25 points on 10-20 shooting.

Dilione V becomes Mike White and Georgia‘s first Transfer Portal addition this offseason. The Bulldogs are rebuilding, as they lost six players themselves to the Portal. Star center Somto Cyril (Miami) and guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (Arkansas) marked the two biggest departures from the program.

BREAKING: Penn State transfer guard Freddie Dilione has signed with Georgia, @PeteNakos reports🐶https://t.co/aUCjQa6NlE pic.twitter.com/yWWJgKsYDD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 16, 2026

Head coach Mike White is heading into his fifth season at the helm at Georgia. Across his first four seasons, White has led the Bulldogs to a 78-57 (29-42) record with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Under White, however, Georgia has yet to even be competitive in a March Madness game. Last season, the Bulldogs were blown out by Gonzaga 89-68 in the First Round. This season, Saint Louis thrashed Georgia 102-77 en route to a clash against eventual National Champions, Michigan.

“Yeah, I mean, just from a positivity optimism standpoint, from a building, culture standpoint, we expect to get back again and then get back again, but the next step is we got to break through (and win a Tournament game),” White said following the Saint Louis loss.

“To have to wait — my gosh, I’m sick to my stomach that we got to wait potentially for another year to have this opportunity again. If you lose 90-86 and you had a chance and you did a lot of good things and they just hit some hard shots, and we were really connected and were in character, you can live with it. But this one is going to be hard for me, at least, to think about for a while. That’s why I’m just ready to get back at it. I’m ready for spring workouts to start tomorrow morning if we were in Athens.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.