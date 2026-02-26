Year after year, the Georgia football program produces one of the biggest crops of new talent for the NFL from the collegiate ranks.

Over the past five NFL Drafts (2021-25), 55 different Georgia players have been selected. This includes 14 First Round picks and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, defensive end Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars).

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked about Georgia players and the culture coming out of the program. The Ravens currently boast four Georgia alums on their roster (DT John Jenkins, LB Roquan Smith, S Malaki Starks, and LS Nick Moore).

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta tells @ZachKleinWSB players coming from Georgia love football and have a shorter acclimation period since they're coming from a team run like an NFL program. #NFLcombine #godawgs pic.twitter.com/DApED6slo1 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) February 25, 2026

“They love football,” DeCosta said. “They’re talented, but they love the game. They play hard. It’s important to them, and they know what it takes when they get to the NFL. The acclimation is gonna be easier for them because they’ve essentially been in a program that puts a lot of demands on them and is run like an NFL program.”

Since DeCosta joined the Baltimore Ravens organization in 1996, they have selected four different Georgia players in the NFL Draft (RB Musa Smith in 2003, DE DeAngelo Tyson in 2012, G Ben Cleveland in 2021, and DB Malaki Starks in 2025).

Georgia has evolved into an NFL player machine

Since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016, Georgia has been amongst the most consistent programs in all of college football. From 2016-2025, the Bulldogs have accrued a 117-21 (69-12) record with five College Football Playoff appearances and two National Championship victories (2021 and 2022).

This past season, Georgia finished with an 11-1 regular season record and dominated Alabama 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game to win its third in the past four seasons. This earned the Bulldogs a No. 3 seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff, but they fell to No. 6 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) 39-34.

In the upcoming NFL Draft, Georgia has a plethora of players projected to be selected early. This includes linebacker CJ Allen, defensive lineman Christen Miller, tackle Monroe Freeling, cornerback Daylen Everette, and wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Selecting a Bulldog in the NFL Draft has almost been a sure thing in recent history, as names such as tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, wide receiver George Pickens, and running back James Cook have blossomed into stars.