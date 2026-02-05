Report: Georgia football legacy's 11-count felony arrest linked to viral TikTok challenge

Georgia freshman defensive lineman London Seymour, the son of three-time Super Bowl champion and Bulldogs alum Richard Seymour, was arrested last week on 11 felony counts of second-degree criminal property damage, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. According to his attorney, it was all part of a viral TikTok challenge.

Kim Stephens, London Seymour’s lawyer, told the Athens Banner-Herald on Thursday that his client was participating in a viral TikTok “door kick” challenge after Seymour and three campus visitors participated in damaging 11 residence hall doors in Busbee Hall and Rooker Hall over a 24-hour period between Dec. 5-6, per the Banner-Herald.

Stephens also told the ABH that campus police “took 11 warrants in a case that they could have and should have taken a single warrant. … I expect Mr. Seymour’s case will likely be dismissed upon completion of a Pretrial Diversion Program that would include for paying any damage to property.”

The younger Seymour was arrested booked into Athens-Clarke County jail on Jan. 29 and released later that day after posting more than $1,100 bond for all counts. According to UGA online police logs, arrests warrants were issued for four individuals — Seymour, Andre Blackwell, Carlos Hollinquest Jr., and Dylan Quartey — for their arrest for “charges resulted from a criminal damage to property investigation.” Seymour is the lone Georgia student among the foursome. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Hollinquest and Seymour are the only ones to face arrest as of this writing. He was booked on Feb. 3 on 11 counts but has since posted bond.

According to a November report from Police1, the viral TikTok “door kick” challenge is similar to the traditional “ding-dong ditch” prank and involves participants aggressively kicking or banging on random doors, often overnight, and running away.

Seymour appeared in one game last season as a walk-on true freshman defensive lineman. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hasn’t commented on Seymour’s arrest as of Thursday morning.