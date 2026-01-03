Somto Cyril injury update: Georgia center helped to locker room with apparent leg issue

Georgia center Somto Cyril was helped to the locker room in the second half of Saturday’s game against Auburn. He appeared to suffer a knee injury and was not putting any weight on his leg as he left the court.

Cyril entered Saturday’s game as Georgia’s leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 boards per game, while also averaging 2.6 blocks per contest to lead the team. He also ranks fourth in scoring with 9.6 points on average while shooting 79% from the field.

Cyril went up for a rebound when he landed awkwardly on his leg. He limped off the court before requiring help back toward the Georgia locker room for further evaluation.

After a brief stint in the locker room, Somto Cyril returned to the game with just over 10 minutes to play. The Georgia fans in attendance gave him a strong ovation as he checked back into the matchup.

Saturday’s game marks Georgia’s first SEC matchup of the year after a dominant run through the non-conference schedule. The Bulldogs headed into the showdown against Auburn with a 12-1 record, with the only loss coming to Clemson by three points.

But even with the non-conference success, UGA coach Mike White acknowledged the uptick in competition that’s coming down the line. That’s why his message was to avoid getting complacent and, instead, play with a sense of urgency.

“We’ve talked about it. We’ve talked about ‘That’s not going to work in an SEC game, or that’ll translate to an SEC win, that play that we just made there,’” White said. “So, it’s been hyped up. You know, I’m sure that the other 15 programs feel the same way. You’re seeing an increased amount of urgency and focus in practice as of late. That’s certainly what we’re seeing here.”

Junior guard Blue Cain also knows what SEC play can bring. Now preparing for another run through the conference part of the schedule, he said the little details will become especially important as the calendar flips to 2026.

“It’s all about just trying to pick up the intensity and practice. It’s hard to replicate what an SEC game is in practice, but you try to pick it up and focus on all the details,” Cain said. “I feel like games are decided on one possession and stuff like that all the time. So, it’s all about controlling the little things and controlling everything we can.”