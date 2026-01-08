Former USC redshirt freshman cornerback Braylon Conley committed to transfer to Georgia out of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Athens.

Conley joins the Bulldogs after appearing in nine games, including two starts, as a redshirt freshman this past season, where he tallied 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 2025. He saw action in just one game as a true freshman in 2024, recording one tackle and half a tackle for loss.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Conley signed with USC as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Atascocita (Humble, Texas) High, where he was the No. 65 cornerback in the class and the No. 663 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Conley is Georgia’s second transfer commitment Thursday, following an earlier pledge from former Georgia Tech receiver Isiah Canion. Conley’s commitment helps fill a hole vacated by the departure of former four-star cornerback Ondre Evans, who committed to NC State earlier Thursday after entering the transfer portal Wednesday with a do-not-contact tag.

Canion and Conley give the Bulldogs three commitments since the portal opened Jan. 2nd. They join former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, who made his pledge on Sunday.

Former Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion commits to Georgia

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion committed to Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two years with the Yellow Jackets.

In two years with Georgia Tech, Canion has 39 catches, 563 yards, four touchdowns and 14.4 yards per catch. He had career highs across the board in 2025.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Canion was a four-star recruit out of Warner Robins (Ga.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 24 overall prospect in the state, the No. 35 wide receiver in the class and the No. 210 overall prospect in the class.

Georgia landed Canion at a good time, considering they needed to add to the wide receiver room. Zachariah Branch recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch caught a program record 81 receptions in 2025.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.