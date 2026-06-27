Utah transfer outfielder Jet Gilliam commits to Georgia

Georgia continued their busy offseason adding another experienced bat to its roster. Former Utah outfielder Jet Gilliam has committed to the Bulldogs, On3 has learned, giving head coach Wes Johnson yet another proven transfer as he reloads for the 2027 season.

Gilliam becomes the seventh known portal addition for the Bulldogs this offseason, joining catcher Hunter Carns, third baseman Mikey Bell, shortstop Matthew Farner and pitchers Cooper Wells, Christopher Cespedes and Luke Howe. The veteran outfielder arrives in Athens after a breakout season with the Utes and brings experience from three different collegiate stops.

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His addition provides Georgia with another athletic option in the outfield as the Bulldogs continue building one of the nation’s top transfer classes. Gilliam is coming off the best season of his collegiate career at Utah. The Henderson, Nevada native hit .362, finishing among the top 10 hitters in the Big 12 while starting 50 games in center field.

He collected 68 hits, including eight doubles and six home runs, while driving in 36 runs. Gilliam also posted a .446 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage and stole 10 bases in 11 attempts. Defensively, he was equally impressive, playing error-free baseball in center field throughout the season.

Despite earning only honorable mention recognition from the conference, Gilliam established himself as one of Utah’s most consistent offensive performers. His combination of speed, contact ability and defensive reliability should make him an immediate contributor for the Bulldogs.

Before transferring to Utah, Gilliam spent the 2025 season at NC State. He appeared in 35 games for the Wolfpack, making seven starts while batting .276 with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs. He also recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and finished with two outfield assists.

Moreover, Gilliam originally began his collegiate career at the College of Southern Nevada, where he emerged as one of the top junior college outfielders in the country.

During the 2024 season, he slashed .348/.429/.540 with 65 hits, six doubles, six triples, six home runs and 43 RBIs while stealing 14 bases without being caught. He earned All-Region First Team and All-Tournament Team honors as Southern Nevada finished among the top five teams at the NJCAA World Series.

Georgia has been one of the busiest programs in the transfer portal this offseason as Johnson continues reshaping his roster. Earlier this week, the Bulldogs landed the aforementioned former Florida State catcher Hunter Carns, who is expected to help replace All-American Daniel Jackson behind the plate.

Alas, Gilliam now becomes the latest piece of Georgia’s offseason rebuild. With proven production at multiple collegiate levels and the ability to impact games both offensively and defensively, the veteran center fielder gives the Bulldogs another experienced option.