Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe has committed to Georgia Tech, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

In his debut campaign at Alabama in 2024, Mbakwe played defensive back. In 12 appearances, Mbakwe tallied 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. He also returned two punts and a kickoff.

Ahead of Alabama’s showdown against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Mbakwe switched to wide receiver. He didn’t record any catches in Alabama’s loss, but remained at the position in the 2025 campaign.

He played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this past season, recording three catches for 55 total yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jaylen Mbakwe played high school football at Clay-Chalkville (AL), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 16 overall player and No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Mbakwe is the first player who has committed to Georgia Tech via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. At the time of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets, he was the No. 33 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record this past season and a 6-2 mark in conference play. The Yellow Jackets fell 25-21 to BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key discussed his optimism for the future of his program.

“We have work to do,” Key said. “We have to make sure we have the best roster we can possibly have, put together the best staff that we can possibly have. It will be here fast. As quick as this season went, the next one will be here. We have to continue with the identity that these guys have built.

“We are rolling into the next one, because we have a lot of work to do. … We are all judged by the wins and losses, but when you put it together the right way, those all become a by-product of having everything in the right place and the kids all believe in the same thing and the staff believes in the same thing.”

