Breaking down the top EDGE classes in the 2027 cycle so far

Just like last cycle, the EDGE position once again features one of the deepest group of blue-chip prospects.

According to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there’s a total of 40 four and five-star recruits at the position. That includes seven five-stars and an additional five top-100 overall recruits.

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All 40 of those EDGE recruits are currently committed, as of July 12. Those commitments have dispersed among 23 different programs. That makes for some big-time hauls at the position for multiple schools.

Rivals breaks down which programs have acquired the best class of EDGE prospects thus far:

5-star Zyron Forstall (No. 27 NATL., No. 6 EDGE)

4-star Frederick Ards III (No. 62 NATL., No. 10 EDGE)

4-star Kaden McCarty (No. 190 NATL., No. 20 EDGE)

Unsurprisingly, Texas A&M’s top-ranked class — per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings — is filled with talent on both sides of the ball. Its trio of EDGE commits are among the best.

At the end of March, it landed Forstall, a New Orleans product who now plays for Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. He’s long been considered one of the top pass-rushers in the cycle and that remains the case ahead of his senior season.

The Aggies have been red-hot the entire cycle and that continued into official visit season. Ards III, another Sunshine State star, kicked off a big June by making his commitment. He’s the No. 7 player in Florida.

McCarty was one of the big early recruiting victories for Mike Elko and A&M. He made his pledge back in December and has maintained blue-chip status since.

5-star Abraham Sesay (No. 19 NATL., No. 3 EDGE)

4-star Aidan O’Neil (No. 112 NATL., No. 14 EDGE)

4-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn (No. 184 NATL., No. 19 EDGE)

Notre Dame’s No. 2 recruiting class is loaded at just about every position — see Rivals’ top running back and offensive line classes. This EDGE group is certainly up there, too.

It starts with Sesay, a quintessential target for the Irish. The No. 3 player in Pennsylvania committed last month, choosing ND over LSU and Penn State, among others. He’s one of three five-stars in the class.

May brought commitments from both O’Neil and Vaughn, both of whom play their high school football in New Jersey. They are the No. 3 and No. 4 players in the Garden State, respectively. Like a majority of Notre Dame’s commits, the EDGE group was prioritized early and pursued heavily. Early relationships and big visits to South Bend helped seal the trio of commitments.

4-star Chris Whitehead (No. 52 NATL., No. 8 EDGE)

4-star K.J. Green (No. 54 NATL., No. 9 EDGE)

Landing both Whitehead and Green headlined what was a 10-commit June for Lane Kiffin and LSU. They are both prospects pushing to get inside the top 50 nationally and could even push for five-star status this fall.

The latter jumped in the boat first on June 7. Green is the No. 3 player in Georgia and he chose the Tigers over Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and plenty other high-profile programs. He had over 120 total tackles as a junior and is primed for a monster senior season.

The former committed 10 days after Green. Whitehead is the top-ranked recruit in Virginia and has drawn comparisons to Clelin Ferrell by the Scouting and Rankings Team at Rivals. Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina were among the other contenders in his recruitment, but he’s got his sights set on Baton Rouge.

Other top 2027 EDGE classes so far

Texas

4-star JaBarrius Garror (No. 109 NATL., No. 12 EDGE)

4-star Derwin Fields (No. 221 NATL., No. 24 EDGE)

Michigan

4-star Recarder Kitchen (No. 153 NATL., No. 16 EDGE)

4-star Ifeanyi Emedobi (No. 249 NATL., No. 26 EDGE)

4-star Jayce Brewer (No. 389 NATL., No. 38 EDGE)

Auburn

4-star James Pace (No. 166 NATL., No. 18 EDGE)

4-star Rion Jackson (No. 313 NATL., No. 30 EDGE)

Ole Miss

4-star Keysan Taylor (No. 306 NATL., No. 29 EDGE)

4-star Antwan Jackson (No. 324 NATL., No. 32 EDGE)

4-star Marvin Nguetsop (No. 398 NATL., No. 39 EDGE)

3-star Juelz Batiste (No. 450 NATL., No. 45 EDGE)

3-star Elijah Cox (No. 1,205 NATL., No. 110 EDGE)

Georgia Tech

4-star Justin Weeks (No. 334 NATL., No. 33 EDGE)

4-star Success Nwabude (No. 339 NATL., No. 34 EDGE)

4-star Braden Gordon (No. 356 NATL., No. 37 EDGE)

3-star Kalib Spivey (No. 584 NATL., No. 62 EDGE)