Georgia Tech freshman center Mouhamed Sylla plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Sylla was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025.

In his first season of college basketball, the Senegal native averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 0.6 assists in 16 games. Sylla missed Georgia Tech‘s final 12 games of the season with an ankle injury. He scored in double figures in 10 of his 16 games.

The 6’10” center was Georgia Tech‘s fifth-leading scorer, second-leading rebounder, and leading shot blocker this season. He is the third Yellow Jacket to announce plans to enter the Portal, joining All-ACC forward Baye Ndongo and center Peyton Marshall.

The prized center hits the Portal as Georgia Tech basketball heads into a new era. After three seasons at the helm, head coach Damon Stoudamire and the program parted ways after the Yellow Jackets failed to make the ACC Tournament. Across three seasons, Stoudamire led the program to a 42-55 (19-39) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Georgia Tech is heading into new era under head coach Scott Cross

To replace Stoudamire, Georgia Tech quickly agreed to terms on a five-year deal with longtime Troy head coach Scott Cross. Cross had been at Troy since the 2019-20 season. In that span, he led the Trojans to a 125-99 (68-56) record with two NCAA Tournament appearances (both in the past two seasons). He previously served as head coach at UT-Arlington (2006-2018).

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named the head coach of Georgia Tech men’s basketball,” Cross wrote in a statement. “I want to thank President Angel Cabrera and director of athletics Ryan Alpert for their belief and trust in me and my vision for this program.

“We will build a culture defined by discipline, toughness and accountability. Our players will represent Georgia Tech with pride, compete relentlessly and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey. This is a program with a proud tradition, a world-class institution and a passionate fan base. I’m excited to get to work.”

Georgia Tech is desperately seeking a turnaround under Cross, as it has made the NCAA Tournament just once dating back to 2011. Mouhamed Sylla, however, will not be sticking around for the rebuild.