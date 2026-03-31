Georgia Tech sophomore center Peyton Marshall plans to enter the Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news. Marshall is seeking his third program in as many seasons.

In his lone season at Georgia Tech, Marshall averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 18 games. His career began at Missouri, where he averaged 1.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks in 22 games. Marshall’s best game at Georgia Tech came in a 95-81 win over Lafayette on Dec. 20, in which he scored a career-high 10 points.

He is the second Georgia Tech player to announce plans to enter the Portal on Tuesday. He joins All-ACC forward Baye Ndongo in doing so.

NEW: Georgia Tech center Peyton Marshall plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his agent Alex Ersoff of 3V Group told @JoeTipton.



The 7-foot sophomore is a former 4-star recruit who began his career at Missouri.https://t.co/Z5OI2h9NoR pic.twitter.com/Tu81L9Znba — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

The 7-foot center hits the Portal as Georgia Tech basketball heads into a new era. After three seasons at the helm, head coach Damon Stoudamire and the program parted ways after the Yellow Jackets failed to make the ACC Tournament. Across three seasons, Stoudamire led the program to a 42-55 (19-39) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Georgia Tech is heading into a new era under head coach Scott Cross

To replace Stoudamire, Georgia Tech quickly agreed to terms on a five-year deal with longtime Troy head coach Scott Cross. Cross had been at Troy since the 2019-20 season. In that span, he led the Trojans to a 125-99 (68-56) record with two NCAA Tournament appearances (both in the past two seasons). He previously served as head coach at UT-Arlington (2006-2018).

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named the head coach of Georgia Tech men’s basketball,” Cross wrote in a statement. “I want to thank President Angel Cabrera and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert for their belief and trust in me and my vision for this program. We will build a culture defined by discipline, toughness and accountability. Our players will represent Georgia Tech with pride, compete relentlessly and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey. This is a program with a proud tradition, a world-class institution and a passionate fan base. I’m excited to get to work.”

Georgia Tech is desperately seeking a turnaround under Cross, as it has made the NCAA Tournament just once since 2011. Peyton Marshall, however, will not be sticking around for the rebuild.