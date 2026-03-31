Georgia Tech junior forward Baye Ndongo plans to enter the Transfer Portal, per Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. Ndongo was selected Third Team All-ACC this season.

In what is somewhat of a rarity nowadays, Ndongo has spent all three of his collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech. Over that span (90 games), the Senegal native averaged 12.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks. This past season, Ndongo scored 15-plus points in six games. This includes a monstrous performance in a 91-75 loss to No. 16 North Carolina on Jan. 31, in which he scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The 6’9″ forward was Georgia Tech‘s second-leading scorer this season behind senior forward Kowacie Reeves. He was also second on the team in blocks behind freshman center Mouhamed Sylla, and led the team in rebounds.

The prized forward hits the Portal as Georgia Tech basketball heads into a new era. After three seasons at the helm, head coach Damon Stoudamire and the program parted ways after the Yellow Jackets failed to make the ACC Tournament. Across three seasons, Stoudamire led the program to a 42-55 (19-39) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Georgia Tech is heading into a new era under head coach Scott Cross

To replace Stoudamire, Georgia Tech quickly agreed to terms on a five-year deal with longtime Troy head coach Scott Cross. Cross had been at Troy since the 2019-20 season. In that span, he led the Trojans to a 125-99 (68-56) record with two NCAA Tournament appearances (both in the past two seasons). He previously served as head coach at UT-Arlington (2006-2018).

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named the head coach of Georgia Tech men’s basketball,” Cross wrote in a statement. “I want to thank President Angel Cabrera and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert for their belief and trust in me and my vision for this program. We will build a culture defined by discipline, toughness and accountability. Our players will represent Georgia Tech with pride, compete relentlessly and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey. This is a program with a proud tradition, a world-class institution and a passionate fan base. I’m excited to get to work.”

Georgia Tech is desperately seeking a turnaround under Cross, as it has made the NCAA Tournament just once since 2011. Baye Ndongo, however, will not be sticking around for the rebuild.