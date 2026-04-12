Three-star EDGE Darin Graham sets first official visits

Chicago Mount Carmel EDGE Darin Graham has three officials set:

May 29-31 – Wisconsin

June 5-7 – Ole Miss

June 12-14 – Georgia Tech

“I’ll definitely do some others, but for right now that’s all I have,” Graham said.

Graham was just at Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, and the strength of those visits has him setting return trips.

He also has been to Wisconsin. The Badgers see him as a great fit in their scheme and have built a strong relationship with him.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass-rusher, Graham is a long, fluid end who can play down or standing up.