UCF shortstop transfer Jordan Lodise commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech baseball has landed a commitment from UCF shortstop transfer Jordan Lodise.

The younger brother of former Yellow Jackets star Kyle Lodise, Jordan is headed to Atlanta after spending his freshman season with the Knights, where he made 54 starts at shortstop and slashed .243/.338/.400, earning Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors.

Lodise, who hails from Brunswick, Ga., hit 14 doubles and five home runs in his lone season at UCF, drawing 28 walks while striking out 41 times. With the glove, he made eight errors and finished with a .961 fielding percentage.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Jordan’s really gifted,” UCF head coach Rich Wallace said ahead of the 2026 season. “He’s a special, special kid, special talent, somebody that Coach (Norberto) Lopez went out and found that was probably a little under the radar despite his last name at that point, and he’s been a perfect fit for us.”

Georgia Tech will be very familiar with the Lodise name, as Jordan’s older brother Kyle left his mark on The Flats in the one season he suited up for the ACC program. In 2025, he hit .329 with a 1.095 OPS, smoking 20 doubles, 16 homers and driving in 61 runs.

Alex Lodise, Jordan’s cousin, was a star shortstop in his own right for Florida State. Alex was a second-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in the 2025 MLB Draft, while Kyle was taken by the Chicago White Sox in the third round last summer.

Jordan, who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, is draft eligible in 2028 and is currently a top-15 prospect for the draft cycle, according to Over-Slot Baseball.

Georgia Tech earned the No. 2 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament but was stunned in the regional final by Oklahoma, which defeated the Yellow Jackets twice to advance to super regionals. Despite the disappointing finish, it was a remarkable campaign for head coach James Ramsey and Co., as they won 50 games for the first time since 2006.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.