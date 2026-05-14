Illinois announces new contract terms for Brad Underwood

Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood has new contract terms that could keep him with the team for 10 more years. On Thursday, Illinois announced that the school and Underwood have agreed to new terms related to his existing six-year contract. Underwood’s current contract, which runs through June 30, 2032, could now extend through June 30, 2036, based on team performance over the next four years.

“Thanks to Brad Underwood’s tireless leadership and relentless pursuit of championships, our men’s basketball program has established itself as one of the nation’s premier programs while rewriting much of our record book,” Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. “He has revitalized a proud fan base and elevated our program to new heights while competing in the most dynamic, high-stakes environment in college sports history.

“Brad’s ‘Every Day Guy’ mentality is emblematic of our University and broader community, and it is an honor to continue partnering with him on this journey. My thanks to Brad, Susan, and their family for trusting us and believing in the inspiring, influential, and successful future of the University of Illinois and Fighting Illini Athletics.”

Brad Underwood reacts to the new contract terms

The new contract terms come after Underwood led the Fighting Illini to a Final Four appearance. It was the first time Illinois reached the Final Four since the 2005 season.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our administration, led by Josh Whitman, for their continued belief in our vision and culture and what we’ve built together,” Underwood said. “This new contract reflects the hard work and achievements of our players, coaches, and staff, as well as the incredibly loyal fans and donors who support us. Illinois is a special place, and we’re coming off a special year with a trip to the Final Four. But we know there is still more to achieve.”

Underwood has been Illinois’s head coach since 2017 and has helped the team achieve success over the last few years. Illinois has qualified for the tournament in each of the last six seasons and has reached at least the Elite Eight in two of the last three years. Underwood has led the Fighting Illini to a Big Ten regular-season title in 2022 and Big Ten Tournament titles in 2021 and 2024.