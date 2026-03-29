Illinois defeats Iowa in Elite Eight, punches ticket to first Final Four since 2005

For the first time in over two decades, the Illinois Fighting Illini are heading back to the Final Four. It’s a first for head coach Brad Underwood, who captured the honor by taking down Ben McCollum and the Iowa Hawkeyes in an all-Big Ten Elite Eight affair, 71-59. A moment of pure elation for folks attending in Houston and plenty back in Champaign.

“This group is special,” Underwood said postgame. “Dealt with a lot of adversity in the first half. We beat a really good Iowa team who’s been great. Our resilience was unbelievable. Guys just kept throwing body blows, we just kept hanging in there. Here I am, an old JUCO ball coach from Kansas, going to the Final Four with a group of guys that I love. Couldn’t be more proud.”

As we have seen plenty of times this season, true freshman Keeton Wagler was the offensive star for Illinois. His 23 points led the team, making eight of 17 shots from the field. But Andrej Stojaković came up quite huge as well, making all but two of his nine field goal attempts. Illinois proved once again to be one of the best offenses in college basketball — at least inside the three-point line.

Illinois did not have a successful day from deep, partly being why their score total was in the low 70s. Only three went down of the 17 attempts put up, well below the usual 35% clip the Illini had throughout the season. On the flip side, Iowa ended up with double-digit three balls — still not being enough to get over the line.