Illinois guard Ty Rodgers enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Illinois guard Ty Rodgers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Rodgers did not play in the 2025-26 season after undergoing knee surgery. Rodgers also did not see any action in the 2024-25 campaign and ultimately redshirted.

As a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, Rodgers started in all 38 of his appearances. He averaged 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.7 minutes per game. Rodgers shot 52.7% from the field, but didn’t attempt any 3-pointers. In his freshman season, Rodgers averaged 3.3 points in 17.5 minutes per contest.

Rodgers played high school basketball at Thornton Township (MI), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 64 overall player and No. 18 small forward in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Rodgers is the third Illinois player who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Fighting Illini finished the 2025-26 season with a 28-9 overall record and a 15-5 mark in conference play.

The Fighting Illini won four games in the NCAA Tournament en route to the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2005. Alas, Illinois ultimately suffered a season-ending loss against UConn. After the game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reflected on his team’s spectacular run.

“This team, like I said, gave me joy because they were about all the right things,” Underwood said. “If you want to put a contest together about good human beings, we’ll win. There’s no question what this group will be in life. As a coach, that’s why I got in this. Am I competitive? Does today stink? It hurts. My gut hurts so bad right now that I feel for all of them.

“But I’m also excited about the joy that we brought a lot of people in this run. We’ve got Illinois back to a level that they’re in Final Fours again, and my God, as long as I’m the ball coach, I’d better not take 21 damned years to get back there.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.