Chipotle 'in contact' with Curt Cignetti about potential burrito partnership

This week, the Wall Street Journal detailed Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s regular Chipotle order. In fact, it’s the same burrito every day of every week, except when the Hoosiers travel.

The company has taken notice. In a statement to WSJ, Chipotle said it is “in contact” with Cignetti’s associates about a potential partnership.

“We are aware of Coach Cignetti’s fandom and have been in contact with his management,” a Chipotle spokesperson said in a email to the Wall Street Journal. “Right now, it’s important that we allow him to continue focusing on his team’s ultimate goal.”

Cignetti – who has Indiana in the College Football Playoff national championship with a 15-0 record – regularly orders a burrito with rice, beans and chicken, along with a side of guacamole. IU assistant director of football operations Jake McDonald is usually the person who picks it up and accrued more than 64,000 points as a result.

Cignetti has orchestrated a historic turnaround at Indiana after taking over the program in 2024. Prior to his arrival, the Hoosiers were the losingest team in college football history. But they have completely flipped the script in a big way.

IU made the College Football Playoff last season after an 11-1 record in the regular season and fell to Notre Dame in the first round. This year, though, the Hoosiers entered the CFP as the last undefeated team standing, winning the Big Ten Championship to to become the No. 1 overall seed. They then rattled off resounding victories over Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Oregon in the Peach Bowl to punch their ticket to the national championship on Monday.

But even with the success this year, some still view Indiana as a potential “Cinderella” in college football. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Curt Cignetti said he agreed with that sentiment given where the program was when he took over for Tom Allen.

“I think that’s a fact,” Cignetti said. “If you look at the record since Indiana started playing football and relative to the success we’ve had the last two years, we’ve broken a lot of records here in terms of wins, championships, postseason games, top-10 wins on the road, et cetera.

“It’s been kind of surreal, but you get it done with the right people, properly led. You’ve got to have a blueprint, plan in process. You’ve got to have the right people on your staff and the right people in the locker room.”