Curt Cignetti reflects on postgame beers, viral moments as Indiana coach

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti went viral after Hoosiers’ win over Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinals for declaring he was thinking about enjoying a postgame beer. On Saturday, Cignetti pulled back the curtain on the specifics of his celebratory drink.

“It was Hoosier beer. You ever hear of Hoosier beer?” Cignetti said. “It was shortly thereafter [the game]. Just one. At my age when you drink two you fall asleep.”

Cignetti earned his reward. The Hoosiers were spectacular in their 56-22 shellacking of Oregon. In the win, Indiana forced Oregon to commit three turnovers and totaled 10 tackles for loss.

On offense, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza could do no wrong. He completed 17-of-his-20 pass attempts for five touchdowns, without throwing an interception.

The typically-stoic Cignetti caught fans off guard after the game when he cracked a joke. Nonetheless, fans shouldn’t have been surprised by Cignetti’s ability to go viral.

After all, at his introductory press conference, Cignetti sent shockwaves through the college football landscape. At the time, a reporter asked Cignetti how he planned to sell his culture to recruits and transfers. Cignetti provided a now famous response.

“It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.”

In two years at the helm of Indiana, Cignetti has led the program to a stunning 26-2 overall record and 17-1 mark in conference play. On Saturday, he revealed whether he expected his confident response at his introductory press conference to come to fruition on such a grand level.

“I don’t think I ever thought that far away, honestly. It was such a quick hiring process, and then when I got here, I found out so many things I didn’t know, 10 offensive starters in the transfer portal and some other things that — like two universes colliding,” Cignetti said. “We had pretty much won championships year in and year out, and doom and gloom on the Indiana side, and that’s kind of why I got out there a little bit the way I did.

“I knew I was out on a limb. I had to find out if the fan base was dead or on life support. The basketball game was the first thing, and then Google me was our press conference, signing day press conference when I was asked the same question for about the 14th time. I had a lot of confidence in myself and the staff because we had had success. That’s why I took the job. But I can’t say I ever thought this far ahead.”

On Monday, Indiana will aim to secure its first national championship in program history when it squares off against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.