Curt Cignetti reveals how much he celebrated Indiana's national championship

Curt Cignetti brought Indiana to the pinnacle of college football in January. While the sport doesn’t leave much time for rest, the Hoosiers head coach made sure to celebrate leading his team to a national title.

Joining The Triple Option, Cignetti shed some light on how he’s handled himself since Indiana defeating Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game: “I got to enjoy it afterwards, once I was done with the media,” Cignetti stated. “Of course, the next morning, there’s things to do.

“A press conference, then you’re traveling back home. You’re in the office the next day and there’s 19,000 things going on. Coach retention, players retention and all that good stuff. It’s been pretty busy, but the old signing day is coming up, where nobody signs anymore.

“The last five years my wife and I have always taken about a week and gone somewhere sunny. So, we’re looking forward to that. … We’re going to St. Barts.”

Alas, it’s all been a whirlwind for Cignetti since Indiana’s victory. In the time afterwards, he’s made some salient points, like hoping the Hoosiers’ historic national championship run delivered a message far bigger than football.

That’s what he said during his postgame press conference, speaking after his team completed a perfect 16–0 season. The head coach framed the moment as proof that the sport’s traditional blueprint is no longer the only path to the top.

“I think we sent a message, first of all, to society that if you keep your nose to the grindstone and work hard and you’ve got the right people, anything’s possible,” Cignetti said. “In our particular situation in the athletic world, college football has changed quite a bit. The balance of power, also.”

For decades, championships were largely reserved for programs built on top-five recruiting classes stacked with five-star talent. Indiana’s rise shattered that assumption. The Hoosiers didn’t overwhelm opponents with first-round draft picks, they overwhelmed them with cohesion and their belief.

“We had the right people on our staff, in the weight room, in the locker room,” Cignetti said. “We had great senior leadership and togetherness, and we had a really good quarterback that played his best when the chips were down.”

That quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, helped anchor a team that consistently met every challenge placed in front of it. It’s part of why he was rewarded with the Heisman Trophy in December.

“If you prepare the right way, which this team did week in, week out, and put it on the field. We met the challenge every single week,” Cignetti added. “We’re 16–0.”

Moreover, Cignetti acknowledged that outside narratives are beyond his control. But he’s aware of how rare Indiana’s achievement truly is: “It’s a great story. A tremendous story,” he elaborated. “Most people that are in the know would tell you it’s probably one of the greatest stories of all time.”

Still, there’s little time for sentimentality for the head coach: “We’re going to enjoy this moment,” Cignetti proclaimed. “Take a day off tomorrow, get back at it Wednesday.”

This past season, Cignetti and Indiana redefined what’s possible. Now, the message is clear. Indiana isn’t finished, and neither is their coach. But he’s going to take some time to celebrate before anything.