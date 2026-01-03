David Pollack claims Indiana is 'running college football'

Indiana’s rise from doormat of the Big Ten to national title favorite continues to leave even longtime college football analysts searching for superlatives for the Hoosiers.

Following their emphatic win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, former Georgia star and ESPN analyst David Pollack offered perhaps the most striking assessment yet of Curt Cignetti’s program. He declared that Indiana has taken control of the sport this season.

Speaking on the See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack didn’t mince words when breaking down what he saw from Indiana against the Crimson Tide: “It’s just nuts. We’re living in a world where Indiana’s running college football,” Pollack stated.

“They’re the favorites to win it all. If you’re watching that, they’re complete. Playing Alabama, Indiana looked way better. It didn’t matter their defense was giving up that many pounds per player.

“They shed blocks. They get off blocks. They’re calculated. Aggressive. They show things and fool people. Have free runners coming all the time. So it’s just — they’re a great team. They don’t have holes.”

Alas, that dominance was on full display Thursday evening in Pasadena. Indiana dismantled Alabama 38-3 in a quarterfinal matchup that was largely over by halftime. The Hoosiers controlled the line of scrimmage, dictated tempo on both sides of the ball and never allowed Alabama to generate any sustained momentum.

The performance only added to what has already been a historic season for Indiana. After winning the Big Ten and earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Hoosiers have somehow continued to elevate their level of play against elite competition, turning skeptics into believers with each passing week.

Now, Indiana will head south with a spot in the national championship game on the line. They’re set to face Oregon in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It’s a rematch of a regular-season meeting, but the stakes are significantly higher this time around.

Oregon arrives with plenty of confidence of its own after delivering one of the most dominant defensive performances of the postseason. The Ducks shut out Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, building on the momentum they gained by defeating James Madison in the first round. The Red Raiders managed little resistance, as Oregon’s defense suffocated them from start to finish.

Still, Indiana enters as the favorite, having already beaten Oregon once this season and now carrying the label Pollack attached so boldly. The Ducks will be motivated by revenge and the opportunity to reach their first national championship game since the inaugural four-team CFP.

Slowing down a Hoosiers team that “doesn’t have holes” may prove to be the sport’s toughest challenge yet. Especially with the way Cignetti has the boys buzzing at the moment.