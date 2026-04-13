Duke sophomore wing Darren Harris has committed to transfer to Indiana out of the portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Harris will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Hoosiers.

Harris signed with Duke as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Va.), where he was ranked as the No. 8 shooting guard in the class and the No. 38 overall player, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He joins Indiana after spending the last two years coming off the bench at Duke.

Harris appeared in 36 games this past season, averaging 3.3 points and 9.7 minutes per game in 2025-26. He put together his best game in February against Notre Dame, when he scored a season-high 16 points as Duke blew out the Fighting Irish, 100-56, in South Bend. As a freshman in 2024-25, Harris appeared in 21 games and averaged 2.0 points during that time.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Harris visited Indiana over the weekend and planned to follow that up with a visit to Virginia before ultimately inking with the Hoosiers. Harris has strong connections to Indiana assistant Kenny Johnson and Team Takeover, the same AAU program that incoming freshman Prince-Alexander Moody played on, according to The Hoosier‘s Alex Lasley.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Harris is the Hoosiers’ first transfer commitment and helps replace the loss of talented wing Jasai Miles, who re-entered the portal last week after just one season in Bloomington.

Indiana missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season after finishing 18-14 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play in Scott Dolson’s first season at the helm. That included a late-season collapse when the Hoosiers lost six of their last seven games, the final straw coming in a 74-61 loss to Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.