Former Notre Dame guard Markus Burton committed to Indiana out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He averaged 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season with the Fighting Irish.

Burton played high school basketball at Penn (Mishawaka, IN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 152 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On the flip side of Burton, Indiana gains him while losing shooting guard Nick Dorn to the portal. He spent on year with the Hoosiers.

In 30 games this past season, Dorn averaged 8.1 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and 0.3 assists per game. He shot 40.4% from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

Dorn averages 10.7 points per game over the course of his three-year college career. He began it at Elon, where he played for two seasons and Dorn set a career high with 15.2 points per game in 2024-25.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Dorn was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his HS basketball at Chambers (N.C.) in Charlotte.

“I just like to tell myself I can’t be stopped,” Dorn said during Indiana’s preseason media day in October. “Words of affirmation just to tell myself that I’m here for a reason and I can do anything — and I really believe that in my heart.”