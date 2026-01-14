Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner signed with Indiana out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent four years with the Badgers.

Brunner has started the last 24 games for Wisconsin, mainly at left guard. Over the past four seasons, Brunner has appeared in 39 games.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Brunner was a four-star recruit out of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Whitefish Bay, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 7 offensive lineman (interior) in the class and the No. 102 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Amid a historic season for Indiana that included a national championship game appearance, Brunner is coming in a hot time. Not only that, former Penn State CB AJ Harris committed to the Hoosiers.

Harris just finished his second season at Penn State. That comes after one year he spent beginning his collegiate career at Georgia. He, over three seasons in total, has since made 34 appearances, 26 of those being starts, in the secondaries for the Bulldogs and the Nittany Lions.

He, as a freshman, made eight tackles in seven games played at UGA. Then, after transferring to Happy Valley, Harris has, in 27 games with all but one of those being starts at corner, has posted 81 total tackles, 5.0 of those being for loss, with six deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

That led to a selection as All-Big Ten Third Team, for both the coaches and media, as a sophomore in 2024, and a nod as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, also for the coaches as well as the media, as a junior in 2025.

A native of Phenix City, Alabama, Harris played his high school football at Central. He was a Top-40 overall recruit there as a four-star in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He also rated as the No. 3 CB in his class, behind only Cormani McClain (Colorado, Florida) and Dezz Ricks (Alabama, Texas A&M), and as the No. 5 player that year out of the state of Alabama.