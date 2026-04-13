Georgia Tech sophomore transfer guard Jaeden Mustaf has committed to Indiana via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. The Yellow Jackets originally landed him as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 by Rivals. He averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.

The former star recruit hits the Portal as Georgia Tech basketball heads into a new era, and the Hoosiers will be the beneficiary. After three seasons at the helm, head coach Damon Stoudamire and the program parted ways after the Yellow Jackets failed to make the ACC Tournament. Across three seasons, Stoudamire led the program to a 42-55 (19-39) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

To replace Stoudamire, Georgia Tech quickly agreed to terms on a five-year deal with longtime Troy head coach Scott Cross. Cross had been at Troy since the 2019-20 season.

Mustaf will be a nice replacement after shooting guard Nick Dorn entered the NCAA transfer portal for Indiana. He spent one year with the program.

In 30 games this past season, Dorn averaged 8.1 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and 0.3 assists per game. He shot 40.4% from the floor and 38% from three-point range. Dorn averaged 10.7 points per game over the course of his three-year college career. He began it at Elon, where he played for two seasons and Dorn set a career high with 15.2 points per game in 2024-25.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Dorn was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his HS basketball at Chambers (N.C.) in Charlotte: “I just like to tell myself I can’t be stopped,” Dorn said during Indiana’s preseason media day in October. “Words of affirmation just to tell myself that I’m here for a reason and I can do anything — and I really believe that in my heart.”

As the Big Ten continues to stake their claim among college basketball’s elite, Indiana is hoping Mustaf’s addition will help them get to where they want to go. Only time will tell if it comes to fruition.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.