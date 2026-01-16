No. 1 Indiana is just one win away from becoming the first team ever to finish with an unblemished 16-0 record. The Hoosiers are vying for that never-before-seen 16th win and their first National Championship, which they will face No. 10 Miami for on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

It’s been a dominant season for Curt Cignetti‘s Hoosiers, who opened the year at No. 20 in the Preseason AP Poll and haven’t lost a game. Their 15 wins have come by an average margin of 31.5 points per game. Five of Indiana‘s 15 wins have come against Top 10-ranked opponents, which it won by an average margin of 27 points per game.

During a hit on Friday morning’s edition of ‘Get Up,’ ESPN’s Greg McElroy stated that Indiana could ‘join the conversation of the elites’ with a win over Miami on Monday. While Indiana may not roster as many future Hall of Famers as 2019 LSU and 2001 Miami did, there’s no denying just how dominant it has been against strong opponents.

Greg McElroy says Indiana’s efficiency ratings would have them among the all-time elites

“If they go out and put forth the type of performance that we’ve seen through the first two rounds of the Playoff, I think they join the conversation of the elites,” McElroy said. “The one that comes to mind for all of us is 2019 LSU, led by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson, among many others. That’s the one we all think about. But, this is a group that’s a little bit different.

“Maybe when you look at the actual names, outside of Fernando Mendoza, you’re not gonna see those guys that are just picked constantly in the top-10 and become perennial All-Pros. That’s what makes them even more remarkable, is that it’s a bunch of guys who have done an amazing job. You’ll see a bunch of guys still drafted in the third, fourth, and fifth round for sure.

“There are a lot of talented players, and there are some guys that are underlooked from a scouting service perspective. The star power might not be there, but the efficiency ratings offensively, defensively, and special teams (wise) would have them up there beside everybody, especially if they win in convincing fashion on Monday night.”

LSU dominated in both games of the 2019 College Football Playoff, downing No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 and No. 3 Clemson 42-25 in the National Championship Game. It won those games by an average of 26 points, while Indiana won its first two Playoff games (No. 9 Alabama and No. 5 Oregon) by an average of 34.5 points.